US beam exports up 25.6 percent in September

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 23:09:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 29,120 mt in September 2020, up 25.6 percent from August and up 7.2 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, beam exports totaled $27.2 million in September, compared to $21.1 million in the previous month and $24.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in September with 24,063 mt, compared to 18,721 mt in August and 20,835 mt in September 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,439 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in September.


