US beam exports up 20.5 percent in January

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 34,032 mt in January 2021, up 20.5 percent from December and up 10.5 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, beam exports totaled $32.1 million in January, compared to $26.3 million in the previous month and $28.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in January with 27,585 mt, compared to 21,057 mt in December and 25,819 mt in January 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4.021 mt; and Dominican Republic, with 1,688 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in January.