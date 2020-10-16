﻿
US beam exports down 8.7 percent in August

Friday, 16 October 2020 20:24:24 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 23,181 mt in August 2020, down 8.7 percent from July and down 28.1 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, beam exports totaled $21.1 million in August, compared to $24.6 million in the previous month and $28.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in August with 18,721 mt, compared to 21,464 mt in July and 23,727 mt in August 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,509 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in August.


