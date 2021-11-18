﻿
US beam exports down 8.4 percent in September

Thursday, 18 November 2021
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 34,202 mt in September 2021, down 8.4 percent from August but up 15.7 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, beam exports totaled $45.9 million in September, compared to $48.3 million in the previous month and $27.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in September with 28,666 mt, compared to 29,607 mt in August and 24,309 mt in September 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,422 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in September.


