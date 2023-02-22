US beam exports down 6.4 percent in December

Wednesday, 22 February 2023 21:40:28 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 28,828 mt in December 2022, down 6.4 percent from November but up 19.1 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, beam exports totaled $37.7 million in December, compared to $44.6 million in the previous month and $32.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in December with 15,967 mt, compared to 20,061 mt in November and 16,887 mt in December 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 10,935 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in December.