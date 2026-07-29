Voestalpine doubles production capacity at Indiana facility with €70 million investment

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has announced that it has officially opened its new production facility at its Jeffersonville, Indiana, site, doubling the plant's production capacity as part of a €70 million investment aimed at strengthening its position in the North American commercial vehicle market.

The new facility, which is currently in the start-up phase and is expected to reach full production by mid-2027, manufactures high-quality longitudinal beams for Class 6, 7 and 8 trucks. According to the company, the expansion will enable it to fulfill long-term supply agreements with major North American truck manufacturers while further strengthening its position in the commercial vehicle sector.

Jeffersonville capacity reaches 80,000 mt per year

Following the expansion, the Jeffersonville plant's annual production capacity will increase to 80,000 mt, double its previous level. The project also includes the addition of approximately 15,000 square meters of production space and the installation of new manufacturing equipment for high-quality longitudinal beam production.

Commenting on the investment, Voestalpine CEO Herbert Eibensteiner said the project reinforces the company's local-for-local strategy by strengthening its presence in a strategically important market and supporting closer cooperation with international customers.