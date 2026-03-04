US beam exports increase by 12.9 percent in December 2025 from November

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 15,340 mt in December last year, increasing by 12.9 percent compared to November and down 36.0 percent from December of the previous year. By value, beam exports totaled $25.42 million in December, compared to $21.77 million in the previous month and $24.94 million in the same month of 2024.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in December with 10,203 mt, compared to 9,351 mt in November and 16,482 mt in December 2024. The other top destinations were Mexico with 3,380 mt and Vietnam with 1,033 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in December.