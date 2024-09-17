 |  Login 
US beam exports up 27.4 percent in July from June

Tuesday, 17 September 2024 11:31:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 34,127 mt in July this year, up 27.4 percent from June and down 1.2 percent from July last year. By value, beam exports totaled $38.2 million in July, compared to $29.7 million in the previous month and $42.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in July with 24,096 mt, compared to 19,363 mt in June and 25,016 mt in July last year. The other top destination included Mexico with 8,368 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in July.


Tags: Beams Longs US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

