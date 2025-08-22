US beam exports down 25.0 percent in June 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 16,143 mt in June this year, down 25.0 percent from May and down 39.7 percent from June last year. By value, beam exports totaled $20.9 million in June, compared to $27.8 million in the previous month and $29.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in June with 10,245 mt, compared to 16,207 mt in May and 19,363 mt in June last year. The other top destinations included Mexico with 4,981 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in June.