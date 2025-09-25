 |  Login 
US beam exports up 18.6 percent in July 2025

Thursday, 25 September 2025 04:44:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 19,140 mt in July this year, up 18.6 percent from June and down 43.9 percent from July last year. By value, beam exports totaled $24.8 million in July, compared to $20.9 million in the previous month and $38.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in July with 10,607 mt, compared to 10,245 mt in June and 24,096 mt in July last year. The other top destinations included Mexico with 10,607 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in July.


