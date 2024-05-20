﻿
English
US beam exports down 12.7 percent in March from February

Monday, 20 May 2024 12:05:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 33,247 mt in March this year, down 12.7 percent from February and down 21.2 percent from March last year. By value, beam exports totaled $38.8 million in March, compared to $45.9 million in the previous month and $52.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in March with 22,047 mt, compared to 29,711 mt in February and 27,406 mt in March last year. The other top destination included Mexico, with 8,863 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in March.


