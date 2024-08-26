 |  Login 
US beam exports down 22.4 percent in June from May

Monday, 26 August 2024 09:59:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 26,787 mt in June this year, down 22.4 percent from May and down 32.9 percent from June last year. By value, beam exports totaled $29.7 million in June, compared to $39.6 million in the previous month and $55.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in June with 19,363 mt, compared to 24,640 mt in May and 26,057 mt in June last year. The other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,280 mt; and the Dominican Republic, with 1,331 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in June.


Tags: Beams Longs US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

