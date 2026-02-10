US beam exports stable in November 2025 from October

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 13,584 mt in November last year, remaining almost stable compared to October and down 42.5 percent from November of the previous year. By value, beam exports totaled $21.77 million in November, compared to $21.08 million in the previous month and $27.77 million in the same month of 2024.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in November with 9,351 mt, compared to 8,626 mt in October and 18,426 mt in November 2024. The other top destination was Mexico with 3,017 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in November.