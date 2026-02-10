 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US beam exports stable in November 2025 from October

Tuesday, 10 February 2026 09:24:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 13,584 mt in November last year, remaining almost stable compared to October and down 42.5 percent from November of the previous year. By value, beam exports totaled $21.77 million in November, compared to $21.08 million in the previous month and $27.77 million in the same month of 2024.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in November with 9,351 mt, compared to 8,626 mt in October and 18,426 mt in November 2024. The other top destination was Mexico with 3,017 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in November.


Tags: Beams Longs US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US beam exports up down 1.1 percent in August 2025

15 Dec | Steel News

US beam exports up 18.6 percent in July 2025

25 Sep | Steel News

US beam exports down 25.0 percent in June 2025

22 Aug | Steel News

AISI president pledges support as Section 232 tariffs on US steel imports go into effect

12 Mar | Steel News

US beam exports up 27.4 percent in July from June

17 Sep | Steel News

US beam exports down 22.4 percent in June from May

26 Aug | Steel News

US beam exports down 12.7 percent in March from February

20 May | Steel News

US beam exports up 16.3 percent in February

17 Apr | Steel News

US beam exports up 48.3 percent in January

19 Mar | Steel News

US beam exports down 10.2 percent in December

20 Feb | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

NPI Beams
Width:  40 - 400 mm
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
HEA
Width:  80 - 500 mm
PIPEWORKS L TZIRAKIAN PROFIL SA
View Offer
HEB
Width:  80 - 500 mm
PIPEWORKS L TZIRAKIAN PROFIL SA
View Offer