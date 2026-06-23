US beam exports increase by 10.2 percent in April 2026 from March

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 21,308 mt in April this year, increasing by 10.2 percent compared to March and up 26.1 percent from April of the previous year. By value, beam exports totaled $34.72 million in April, compared to $30.88 million in the previous month and $20.28 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in April with 11,804 mt, compared to 10,180 mt in March and 11,248 mt in April 2025. The other top destination was Mexico with 8,614 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in April.