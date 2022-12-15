﻿
English
US beam exports down 3.3 percent in October

Thursday, 15 December 2022 00:49:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 33,266 mt in October 2022, down 3.3 percent from September but up 15.5 percent from October 2021. By value, beam exports totaled $45.8 million in October, compared to $49.5 million in the previous month and $38.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in October with 33,265 mt, compared to 34,389 mt in September and 28,790 mt in October 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 9,735 mt; and Dominican Republic, with 2,292 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in October.


