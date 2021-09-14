﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US beam exports down 2.7 percent in July

Tuesday, 14 September 2021 20:29:46 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 32,344 mt in July 2021, down 2.7 percent from June but up 24.9 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, beam exports totaled $39.4 million in July, compared to $38.7 million in the previous month and $25.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in July with 26,747 mt, compared to 23,621 mt in June and 21,382 mt in July 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,838 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in July.


Tags: beams  North America  trading  imp/exp statistics  longs  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08 Sep

US rebar imports down 12.9 percent in July
27 Aug

US drawn wire exports down 1.9 percent in June
19 Aug

US beam exports up 6.4 percent in June
18 Aug

US beam imports up 38.4 percent in June
18 Aug

US hot rolled bar exports up 16.5 percent in June