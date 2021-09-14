US beam exports down 2.7 percent in July

Tuesday, 14 September 2021 20:29:46 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 32,344 mt in July 2021, down 2.7 percent from June but up 24.9 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, beam exports totaled $39.4 million in July, compared to $38.7 million in the previous month and $25.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in July with 26,747 mt, compared to 23,621 mt in June and 21,382 mt in July 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,838 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in July.