US beam exports down 21.2 percent in July 2026 from June

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 14,851 mt in July this year, down 21.2 percent from June and down 22.4 percent from July 2025. By value, beam exports totaled $24.5 million in July, compared to $30.7 million in the previous month and $24.8 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in July with 8,055 mt, compared to 12,857 mt in June and 7,276 mt in July last year. Canada is followed by Mexico, with 6,213 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in July.