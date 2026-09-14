US steel imports up 7.8 percent in July 2026 from June

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in July this year increased by 7.8 percent from June and were up 1.2 percent year on year to total 2.06 million mt. In terms of value, US steel imports in July totaled $2 billion, compared to $1.9 billion in June and $2.2 billion in July last year.

Top sources for US steel imports in July include: South Korea with 504,221 mt, Canada with 254,195 mt, Brazil with 229,535 mt, and Mexico with 174,489 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 625,704 mt in July, up from 559,708 mt in June and up from 490,925 mt in July 2025. Flat product imports totaled 448,436 mt in July, down from 525,116 mt in June and down from 711,500 mt in July 2025. Long product imports totaled 477,565 mt in July, up from 370,427 mt in June and up from 374,307 mt in July last year. Pipe and tube imports amounted to 432,164 mt in July, up from 375,427 mt in June and up from 371,651 mt in July 2025.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute, the share of imports in the US steel market was estimated at 17 percent in July and at 16 percent the first seven months this year.