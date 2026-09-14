US steel exports down 8.2 percent in July 2026 from June

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in July this year decreased by 8.2 percent from June and were up 4.6 percent year on year to 591,264 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in July totaled $1.2 billion, compared to $1.3 billion in June and $1.1 billion in July last year.

Mexico exported 369,742 mt in July, down 12.1 percent month on month and up 8.4 percent year on year. Canada followed with 181,625 mt, down 6.9 percent month on month and down 2.5 percent year on year.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in July included China with 4,870 mt, Suriname with 3,827 mt, and Brazil with 3,063 mt.

Major steel products exported in July include HDG at 106,310 mt, cut-length steel plates at 86,507 mt, cold rolled sheets at 63,289 mt, hot rolled sheets at 45,640 mt, and plates in coil at 34,809 mt.