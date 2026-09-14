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US iron and steel scrap exports down 17.4 percent in July 2026 from June

Monday, 14 September 2026 22:59:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1.07 million mt in July this year, down 17.4 percent month on month and up 7.3 percent year on year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in July with 295,598 mt, down 1.5 percent month to month and up 25.3 percent year on year. Other notable destinations in July included Mexico with 183,784 mt, Taiwan with 87,064 mt, and Bangladesh with 83,516 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $582.1 million in July this year, compared to $620.0 million in June and $441.1 million in July last year.

Tags: Scrap Raw Mat US North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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