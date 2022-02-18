US beam exports down 19.9 percent in December

﻿
According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 24,203 mt in December 2021, down 19.9 percent from November and down 14.3 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, beam exports totaled $32.6 million in December, compared to $40.9 million in the previous month and $26.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in December with 16,887 mt, compared to 24,736 mt in November and 21,057 mt in December 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 6,424 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in December.


