US beam exports down 17.5 percent in November

Tuesday, 19 January 2021 20:39:05 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 40,225 mt in November 2020, down 17.5 percent from October but up 3.2 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, beam exports totaled $24.6 million in November, compared to $30.3 million in the previous month and $27.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in November with 22,399 mt, compared to 26,746 mt in October and 19,937 mt in November 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,293 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in November.