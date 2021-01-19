﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US beam exports down 17.5 percent in November

Tuesday, 19 January 2021 20:39:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 40,225 mt in November 2020, down 17.5 percent from October but up 3.2 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, beam exports totaled $24.6 million in November, compared to $30.3 million in the previous month and $27.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in November with 22,399 mt, compared to 26,746 mt in October and 19,937 mt in November 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,293 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in November.


Tags: USA  longs  North America  imp/exp statistics  trading  beams  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

19  Jan

US wire rod imports up 21 percent in November
18  Jan

US drawn wire imports down 3.3 percent in November
08  Jan

US rebar imports down 12.4 percent in November
23  Dec

US drawn wire exports down 2.8 percent in October
23  Dec

US merchant bar imports up 11.8 percent in October