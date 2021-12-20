US beam exports down 15.8 percent in October

Monday, 20 December 2021 20:32:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 28,790 mt in October 2021, down 15.8 percent from September and down 12.9 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, beam exports totaled $38.2 million in October, compared to $45.9 million in the previous month and $30.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in October with 21,109 mt, compared to 28,666 mt in September and 26,746 mt in October 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 6,747 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in October.