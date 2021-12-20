﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US beam exports down 15.8 percent in October

Monday, 20 December 2021 20:32:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 28,790 mt in October 2021, down 15.8 percent from September and down 12.9 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, beam exports totaled $38.2 million in October, compared to $45.9 million in the previous month and $30.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in October with 21,109 mt, compared to 28,666 mt in September and 26,746 mt in October 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 6,747 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in October.


Tags: North America  trading  imp/exp statistics  longs  beams  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15 Dec

US drawn wire imports up 1.7 percent in October
07 Dec

US rebar imports down 11.9 percent in October
06 Dec

US merchant bar exports up 10.6 percent in September
22 Nov

US rebar exports down 36.2 percent in September
22 Nov

US beam imports down 3.9 percent in September