US beam exports down 14.3 percent in September

Wednesday, 16 November 2022 22:00:22 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 34,389 mt in September 2022, down 14.3 percent from August but up 0.5 percent from September 2021. By value, beam exports totaled $49.5 million in September, compared to $58.4 million in the previous month and $45.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in September with 22,256 mt, compared to 25,516 mt in August and 28,666 mt in September 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 10,658 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in September.


