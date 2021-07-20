US beam exports down 12.5 percent in May

Tuesday, 20 July 2021 18:07:19 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 31,235 mt in May 2021, down 12.5 percent from April but up 22.4 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, beam exports totaled $33.2 million in May, compared to $37.5 million in the previous month and $33.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in May with 23,194 mt, compared to 30,330 mt in April and 20,886 mt in May 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 5,937 mt; and Dominican Republic, with 1,311 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in May.