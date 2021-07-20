﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US beam exports down 12.5 percent in May

Tuesday, 20 July 2021 18:07:19 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 31,235 mt in May 2021, down 12.5 percent from April but up 22.4 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, beam exports totaled $33.2 million in May, compared to $37.5 million in the previous month and $33.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in May with 23,194 mt, compared to 30,330 mt in April and 20,886 mt in May 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 5,937 mt; and Dominican Republic, with 1,311 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in May.


Tags: USA  longs  North America  imp/exp statistics  trading  beams  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16  Jul

US drawn wire imports up 4.1 percent in May
01  Jul

US rebar imports down 18.9 percent in May
30  Jun

US merchant bar exports up 9.3 percent in April
28  Jun

US drawn wire exports down 23.4 percent in April
24  Jun

US cold finished bar exports up 2.8 percent in April