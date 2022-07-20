﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US beam exports down 10.4 percent in May

Wednesday, 20 July 2022 18:12:25 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 37,324 mt in May 2022, down 10.4 percent from April but up 19.5 percent from May 2021. By value, beam exports totaled $51.6 million in May, compared to $60.5 million in the previous month and $33.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in May with 27,695 mt, compared to 33,458 mt in April and 23,194 mt in May 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 8,391 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in May.


Tags: Beams Longs US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 29 

19 Jul | Longs and Billet

Tokyo Steel keeps local steel prices stable for Aug despite global demand stagnation

19 Jul | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down during July 4-10

19 Jul | Steel News

Chinese domestic steel section prices continue to decrease

18 Jul | Longs and Billet

Local longs demand moderate in Bulgaria

15 Jul | Longs and Billet

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 28

13 Jul | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices maintain fluctuations

11 Jul | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports down 0.6% in Jan-May

08 Jul | Steel News

Tenova and SteelAsia join forces for new green steel technology

05 Jul | Steel News

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 27

05 Jul | Longs and Billet