US beam exports down 10.4 percent in May

Wednesday, 20 July 2022 18:12:25 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 37,324 mt in May 2022, down 10.4 percent from April but up 19.5 percent from May 2021. By value, beam exports totaled $51.6 million in May, compared to $60.5 million in the previous month and $33.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in May with 27,695 mt, compared to 33,458 mt in April and 23,194 mt in May 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 8,391 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in May.