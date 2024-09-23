 |  Login 
US and Canadian rig counts decline week-on-week

Monday, 23 September 2024 13:32:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending September 20, 2024, the US rotary rig count decreased by two to 588 compared to the previous week.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 96, while the number of rigs drilling for oil remained stable at 488. The overall US rig count is down by 42 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count also decreased, by seven to 211 rigs in the week ending September 20. The Canadian rig count is now up by 21 rigs compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


