Ukraine’s Interpipe posts lower net profit for H1 2025

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced its financial results for the first half of this year.

In the given period, the company posted a net profit of $107.36 million compared to $128.74 million recorded in the same period of last year, while its total sales revenues rose by 6.8 percent year on year to $572.27 million. In addition, Interpipe’s operating profit for the first half was $142.23 million, decreasing by 17.6 percent from $172.63 million recorded in the first half of 2024.