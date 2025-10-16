 |  Login 
Ukraine’s Interpipe posts lower net profit for H1 2025

Thursday, 16 October 2025 15:00:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced its financial results for the first half of this year.

In the given period, the company posted a net profit of $107.36 million compared to $128.74 million recorded in the same period of last year, while its total sales revenues rose by 6.8 percent year on year to $572.27 million. In addition, Interpipe’s operating profit for the first half was $142.23 million, decreasing by 17.6 percent from $172.63 million recorded in the first half of 2024.


