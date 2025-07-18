 |  Login 
Ukraine’s Interpipe to invest $120 million in wheel production by 2032

Friday, 18 July 2025 15:55:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has presented its $120 million long-term investment plan to expand its wheel manufacturing unit by 2032.

Within the scope of the investment, the company will build a new heat treatment line, increase its finishing capacity for wheels and axles, and overhaul its workshop infrastructure. These upgrades will allow Interpipe to expand its product portfolio and increase its market share in the wheel market.

Additionally, the modernization will enable Interpipe to reduce its carbon emissions and boost its energy efficiency across all operations.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Investments Interpipe 

