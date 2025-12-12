Ukraine’s Interpipe commits to new equipment and product development

Vitaliy Sueta, director of products and resources at Ukrainian steel pipe and railway products producer Interpipe, has stated that the company is continuing to implement its long-term investment strategy despite the challenges of wartime conditions. Mr. Sueta emphasized that maintaining international market positions requires continuous modernization and innovation.

Ongoing investments in equipment and product development

After completing the construction of a new heat-treatment facility in Nikopol valued at over $40 million, the company has continued investing in advanced finishing and processing equipment for tubular products throughout this year.

Mr. Sueta noted that this modernization is essential for long-term competitiveness, stating, “In 2026, we will invest in new equipment again. Investment is a key component of remaining competitive in our main export markets. In addition, investments in new markets and products are important in terms of development, certification and promotion. These are investments that are invisible in the short term but need to be made now, because the train will leave without us. That is why Interpipe, with its investment program to modernize its railway division by 2032 for a total of $120 million, is not stopping and continues to improve its production.” Sueta concluded by saying that investment is not optional but essential, underscoring Interpipe’s determination to remain a global competitor in steel and pipe manufacturing.