Interpipe develops railway wheels for extreme weather conditions

Wednesday, 13 August 2025 14:30:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel manufacturer Interpipe has announced that it has produced specially engineered railway wheel grades designed to operate in harsh climatic conditions such as extreme heat, high humidity, and abrasive sand environments.

Custom engineering for harsh environments

According to Interpipe, high ambient temperatures combined with abrasive desert sands cause accelerated wear on railway wheels. To address these challenges, the company implemented individual design modeling and calculations for each wheel type, optimized chemical composition of the steel and tailored heat treatment processes for maximum durability. These measures allow the wheels to maintain structural integrity and operational safety even under severe environmental stress.

Interpipe has supplied railway wheels to the Middle Eastern, Asian, and African rail markets for over 30 years. These regions often present desert climates, where sand abrasion and temperature fluctuations test the limits of rail components.

Global standards compliance

Interpipe’s new product range meets stringent international rail standards:

  • Truck wheels meeting AAR M107/M208 and UIC standards supplied to Saudi Arabia
  • Passenger wheels meeting EN 13262, UIC, and IRS standards for Indian Railways
  • Locomotive wheels meeting EN 13262, UIC, and IRS standards for new locomotives in India

