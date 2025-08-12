 |  Login 
Interpipe supplies high-strength micropiles for railway bridge reconstruction in Slovakia

Tuesday, 12 August 2025 11:26:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel manufacturer Interpipe has announced that it has delivered specialized micropiles for a major railway bridge reconstruction project in Slovakia. The project forms part of the modernization of a 15-kilometer stretch between Poprad and Vydrnik, undertaken by Slovak Railways.

Addressing site-specific ground conditions

According to Interpipe, conventional piles proved unsuitable for the site due to complex geological conditions in the region. Therefore, the company supplied 108 mm diameter compact micropiles, designed to provide high load-bearing capacity while requiring minimal ground preparation.

The project also incorporated S355J2 grade structural steel, a widely used material in construction and mechanical engineering known for its optimal combination of strength, weldability, and impact resistance.

Previous applications in similar projects

Vitaly Sinelnikov, Interpipe’s pipe sales manager for European markets, noted that the company had previously supplied similar micropiles to French construction contractors facing comparable ground challenges.

He emphasized that micropiles can match the load capacity of traditional piles, making them an efficient and durable alternative in infrastructure projects where soil conditions are less than ideal.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Interpipe 

