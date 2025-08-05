Ukraine’s Interpipe posts increased pipe output for Q1 2025

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced its operational results for the first quarter of this year.

In the given quarter, the company produced 218,000 mt of crude steel, compared to 182,000 mt in the first quarter of 2024, while its pipe production amounted to 138,000 mt, up by 16.9 percent year on year. In addition, Interpipe’s railway product output for the same quarter virtually remained unchanged at 27,000 mt, compared to 28,000 mt recorded in the first quarter of last year.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter, the company’s pipe sales volume increased by 20.5 percent to 147,000 mt, while its railway product sales volume remained unchanged at 26,000 mt, both on year-on-year basis.