Ukraine’s Interpipe delivers wheels for Turkey’s high-speed trains

Friday, 20 February 2026 12:00:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced that its railway products brand KLW has supplied railway wheels for high-speed passenger trains in Turkey.

The company has delivered 850 mm railway wheels made of ER8 category 1 steel for the HT 65000 passenger trains, which operate at speeds of up to 250 km/h. The trains are used on routes operated by YHT, Turkey’s flagship high-speed rail service connecting the western and eastern regions of the country.

A key technical requirement was maintaining a precisely controlled rim hardness range to meet strict quality standards and production requirements.

The company highlighted that passenger wheel production is more technologically demanding than freight applications, with each railway operator applying distinct standards and certification procedures.

Expanding presence in passenger wheel segment

KLW stated that it has long supplied wheels to the Turkish railway market and understands local technical requirements. Deliveries for the YHT line mark a strategic step in expanding its position in the high-speed segment in Turkey and the wider region.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Interpipe 

