Danieli to upgrade round section production for Ukraine’s Interpipe

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced the award of an order from Ukrainian steel pipe and railway products producer Interpipe for a new 310-mm round section upgrade for continuous casting machine No. 2 at the Ukrainian producer’s EAF-based greenfield steelmaking complex.

Danieli explained that its scope of supply covers detailed engineering, mechanical design and process design, with the aim of ensuring smooth integration with the existing continuous casting infrastructure. Danieli noted that the new round section has been designed to support the production of high-quality steel grades, while maintaining current levels of operational efficiency and reliability in Interpipe’s casting operations.

The plantmaker added that commissioning of the upgrade is expected to take place before the end of 2026.