 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Danieli...

Danieli to upgrade round section production for Ukraine’s Interpipe

Monday, 26 January 2026 13:51:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced the award of an order from Ukrainian steel pipe and railway products producer Interpipe for a new 310-mm round section upgrade for continuous casting machine No. 2 at the Ukrainian producer’s EAF-based greenfield steelmaking complex.

Danieli explained that its scope of supply covers detailed engineering, mechanical design and process design, with the aim of ensuring smooth integration with the existing continuous casting infrastructure. Danieli noted that the new round section has been designed to support the production of high-quality steel grades, while maintaining current levels of operational efficiency and reliability in Interpipe’s casting operations.

The plantmaker added that commissioning of the upgrade is expected to take place before the end of 2026.


Tags: Merchant Bar Longs Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Interpipe 

Similar articles

Turkish merchant bar export prices soften

23 Jan | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill raises merchant bar price as week ends

23 Jan | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir lowers merchant bar prices amid weak demand

21 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish merchant bar prices mostly decrease amid sluggish demand

20 Jan | Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey merchant bar prices stable amid sluggish demand

16 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish dollar-based merchant bar prices soften

13 Jan | Longs and Billet

Turkish merchant bar export offers soften amid sluggish demand

09 Jan | Longs and Billet

EU’s new steel import quota period makes strong start

07 Jan | Steel News

Turkish domestic merchant bar prices trend up after long break

06 Jan | Longs and Billet

US merchant bar exports down 16.3 percent in August 2025 from July

31 Dec | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Equal-Leg Angle
Thickness:  10 mm
Edge Length1:  120 mm
Edge Length2:  120 mm
FEROCOM JSC
View Offer
Equal-Leg Angle
Thickness:  12 mm
Edge Length1:  125 mm
Edge Length2:  125 mm
FEROCOM JSC
View Offer
Equal-Leg Angle
Thickness:  10 mm
Edge Length1:  140 mm
Edge Length2:  140 mm
FEROCOM JSC
View Offer