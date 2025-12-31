 |  Login 
US merchant bar exports down 16.3 percent in August 2025 from July

Wednesday, 31 December 2025 11:03:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 4,279 mt in August last year, down 16.3 percent from July and down 10.5 percent year on year. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $5.14 million in August compared to $5.99 million in the previous month and $5.49 million in August 2024.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in August with 2,940 mt compared to 1,794 mt in July and 3,025 mt in August last year. The other top destination was Canada with 1,061 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US merchant bar exports in August.


