Interpipe: Ukrainian industry will play leading role in post-war reconstruction

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe believes that Ukrainian industry will play a decisive role in the country’s post-war reconstruction, according to statements made by the company’s CEO Luca Zanotti during a panel discussion entitled “From Resilience to Reconstruction: What Does Ukraine Need to Succeed?” at Ukraine House Davos held on January 19-22.

The post-war reconstruction of Ukraine was one of the central themes on the agenda of Ukraine House Davos this year. Speaking at the event, Zanotti said he has no doubts about the success of Ukraine’s recovery, citing the country’s strong fundamentals and the resilience of the Ukrainian people.

According to Zanotti, people, entrepreneurship and investment are the key foundations of resilience at Interpipe. He highlighted the company’s Interpipe Niko Tube pipe plant in Nikopol, where employees continue to work just 4.5 km from the frontline, despite extremely challenging conditions.

Since the start of the war, Interpipe has diversified its product portfolio and sales markets, while investing more than $100 million in production, including investments at the Nikopol site.

Domestic industry at the core of reconstruction

Looking ahead to Ukraine’s post-war recovery, Zanotti said he is deeply convinced that the domestic industry will play the leading role in rebuilding the country. He pointed to Ukraine’s strong resource base, energy independence and nuclear power generation as key advantages.

He also highlighted what he described as important steps taken by the Ukrainian government, including the ban on scrap metal exports, noting that such measures are aimed at creating added value within the country rather than exporting raw materials.

Decarbonisation

Zanotti said Interpipe operates alongside leading global companies with some of the lowest CO₂ emission indicators. This position has been supported by a US$1 billion strategic investment in its decarbonising steelmaking operations.