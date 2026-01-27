 |  Login 
Turkey’s Koç Metalurji to temporarily halt Osmaniye plant production for maintenance

Tuesday, 27 January 2026 17:13:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Hatay-based Turkish steelmaker Koç Metalurji has announced that it will temporarily stop production at its Osmaniye facility as part of planned maintenance and improvement activities.

According to the company’s statement, the production line will be halted for approximately 15 days, starting on January 26, 2026, with operations expected to resume on February 9, 2026.

Focus on efficiency and operational reliability

The temporary stoppage is linked to scheduled maintenance works and efficiency-enhancing improvements aimed at ensuring the continuity of production operations at the plant.

Koç Metalurji stated that the planned shutdown is not expected to have a material impact on the company’s overall operations or financial results.

Production to resume as scheduled

Following the completion of the maintenance and improvement works, production activities at the Osmaniye plant are scheduled to restart in line with the company’s operational plans.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

