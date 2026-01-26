Turkey’s Isdemir secures approval for Diyarbakır solar project, to produce 312 million kWh of energy annually

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the solar power plant project of İskenderun Demir ve Çelik A.Ş. (Isdemir) in the Dicle district of Diyarbakır has received approval following the completion of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process.

Project scope and technical details

The project represents a total investment of TRY 4.5 billion ($103.74 million). Within its scope, a total of 310,932 solar panels will be installed.

The solar power plant will have an installed capacity of 140 MWe and is expected to generate approximately 311.92 million kWh of electricity annually. The project’s economic lifespan has been set at 25 years.

Construction and installation activities for the solar power plant are planned to be completed within a 24-month period.