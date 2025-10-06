Turkey’s Isdemir commissions country’s largest BF on its 55th anniversary

Turkey-based İsdemir, subsidiary of OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group, has announced that it is celebrating its 55th anniversary with new investments, stating that it continues to contribute to Turkey’s industrial development and global competitiveness through sustainable production and high-tech infrastructure investments.

With the commissioning of ‘Cemile’, the largest blast furnace in Turkey, Isdemir said it continues to add value to Turkish industry with modern production technologies and environmentally friendly systems.

Turkey’s largest blast furnace ‘Cemile’

In line with its net-zero vision, Isdemir strengthened its investments and commissioned Turkey’s largest blast furnace in 2025. The new furnace, named Cemile, has an annual hot metal capacity of 2.8 million mt. Equipped with advanced technology systems, it enhances efficiency and enables energy savings. The furnace’s gas recovery technology also helps reduce carbon emissions, supporting the company’s carbon-neutral production goal.

Established in 1970, Isdemir is Turkey’s only integrated steel producer capable of manufacturing both flat and long products, with an annual liquid steel production capacity of 5.8 million mt. The company directly employs around 5,000 people and provides indirect employment for 9,000 more.

Murat Yalçıntaş, OYAK general manager, commented, “With its modern production facilities, strong export performance, and innovative technological infrastructure, Isdemir contributes to our country’s competitiveness in the global arena. It is not only a production center but also an institution that creates social and economic value.”