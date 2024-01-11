Turkey’s OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group to decarbonize steel production by 2050

Thursday, 11 January 2024 17:07:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish integrated steelmaker OYAK Mining and Metallurgy Group has announced its road map to decarbonize its steel production. The company aims to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 25 percent by 2030 and 40 percent by 2040, and to zero by 2050.

Within the scope of these targets, the company will reduce carbon emissions by 25.7 percent and 17.3 percent, respectively, with its electric arc furnace investments in Erdemir and Isdemir. OYAK will also increase energy efficiency and reduce its foreign-source dependency by using its own resources through improvements in steel production processes.

Meanwhile, the company, which will reduce Scope 2 emissions with renewable energy investments, is investing in solar power plants at both of its subsidiaries. The power plants that will be built in Van and Malatya on behalf of Erdemir and have a total installed power capacity of 424 MWp are expected to annually produce a total of 770,000 MWh of electricity, while the power plants that will be built in Çorum, Diyarbakır and Şırnak on behalf of Isdemir and have a total installed power of 530 MWp are expected to produce an annual 940,000 MWh of electricity. These solar power plants will reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of Erdemir and İsdemir by 4.9 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.

The company’s other actions to meet its emission reduction targets include the use of biomass instead of coal, direct reduced iron plants operating on natural gas and green hydrogen, as well as carbon capture and storage technologies.

Looking at Turkey's green hydrogen road map, the country, which will establish hydrogen production facilities with an electrolyzer capacity of 2 GW by 2030 and 5 GW by 2035, aims to reach net-zero with an electrolyzer capacity of 70 GW by 2053.