Ukraine’s Interpipe delivers premium connections to Turkey

Tuesday, 20 October 2020 12:00:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced that it has delivered premium flush connections Interpipe UPJ-F conforming to CAL IV level to a Turkish client, Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO), for the first time.

With Turkey recently having discovered a large gas field in the Black Sea, Interpipe expects to provide this deposit with premium products.

“This order is of strategic importance for Interpipe. Only three manufacturers in the world produce such unique premiums. The first UPJ-F delivery to Turkey will strengthen our position in this premium connection market. Our strategy is to increase shipments of premium products all over the world,” Denis Morozov, Interpipe CEO, said.