Ukraine-based Dniprospetsstal strengthens production results in 2020

Monday, 25 January 2021 16:57:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Despite the challenging market conditions, in 2020 Ukraine-based metallurgical company Dniprospetsstal (DSS), the key stainless steel producer in Ukraine, managed to strengthen its production figures. 

Accordingly, in 2020 the company’s crude steel output increased by 2.7 percent year on year, to 255,000 mt. Meanwhile, its output of finished steel rose by 1.3 percent year on year, to 154,000 mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

In December alone, Dniprospetsstal produced 20,000 mt of crude steel and 154,000 mt of finished steel.


