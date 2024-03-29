Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal completes first stage of BF No. 3 overhaul

Friday, 29 March 2024 12:00:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced that it has completed the first stage of the overhaul of its blast furnace No. 3, with the upper gas shut-off valve of the furnace being replaced.

The blast furnace is currently operating stably and the company is preparing for the second stage of the overhaul which will begin in April.

In the January-February period of this year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron, crude steel and finished steel production totaled 512,300 mt, 471,100 mt and 395,300 mt, respectively, as SteelOrbis previously reported.