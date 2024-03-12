﻿
Ukraine’s DMZ posts lower finished steel output for February

Tuesday, 12 March 2024 15:26:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukrainian billet, long steel and rail producer Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ), a part of DCH Group, has announced its production results for February and the first two months of the current year, according to local media reports.

In the given month, DMZ’s finished steel output amounted to 5,300 mt, down by 44.4 percent year on year, while the company’s metallurgical coke production grew by 60 percent year on year to 22,700 mt.

Meanwhile, in the January-February period, DMZ’s finished steel output fell by 71.4 percent to 5,300 mt, since it did not produce any finished steel in January, while its metallurgical coke production came to 45,300 mt, moving up by 50 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

“The plant restarted rolled steel production in February following maintenance in January. It plans to double metal product output in March compared with February,” the company said in the statement.


