CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 9.86% in Jan-Feb

Thursday, 28 March 2024 11:47:35 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-February period this year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke and ferrous scrap decreased by 9.86 percent, 9.7 percent and 4.83 percent year on year, respectively, though the weighted-average purchase costs of domestic production iron ore fines and import iron ore fines rose by 19.21 percent and 16.33 percent, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In February alone, the weighted-average purchase costs of coking coal rose by 0.45 percent, whereas the weighted-average purchase costs of metallurgical coke, Chinese domestic production iron ore fines (dry basis), import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap decreased by 3.2 percent, 2.98 percent, 3.2 percent, and 0.2 percent month on month, respectively.


