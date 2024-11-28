 |  Login 
CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China down 6.04 percent in Jan-Oct

Thursday, 28 November 2024 09:56:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-October period this year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke, import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap decreased by 6.04 percent, 10.62 percent, 2.99 percent and 8.02 percent year on year, respectively, though the weighted-average purchase cost of domestic production iron ore fines rose by 1.2 percent year on year, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In October alone, the weighted-average purchase costs of coking coal, metallurgical coke, Chinese domestic production iron ore fines (dry basis), import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap increased by 0.46 percent, 4.4 percent, 3.66 percent, 3.1 percent and 7.03 percent month on month, respectively.


