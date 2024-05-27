CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 11.82 percent in Jan-Apr

Monday, 27 May 2024 10:49:48 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke and ferrous scrap decreased by 11.82 percent, 15.97 percent and 7.88 percent year on year, respectively, though the weighted-average purchase costs of domestic production iron ore fines and import iron ore fines rose by 8.8 percent and 5.56 percent, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In April alone, the weighted-average purchase costs of coking coal declined by 10.55 percent, whereas the weighted-average purchase costs of metallurgical coke, Chinese domestic production iron ore fines (dry basis), import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap decreased by 11.31 percent, 7.72 percent, 8.21 percent, and 4.68 percent month on month, respectively.