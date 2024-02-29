﻿
CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 11.21 percent in January

Thursday, 29 February 2024 10:52:35 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In January, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke and ferrous scrap decreased by 11.21 percent, 9.02 percent and 4.14 percent year on year, though the weighted-average purchase costs of domestic production iron ore fines and import iron ore fines rose by 23.9 percent and 21.31 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In January, on month-on-month basis, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of metallurgical coke declined by 0.09 percent, while the weighted-average purchase costs of coking coal, domestic production iron ore fines, import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap rose by 2.24 percent, 5.38 percent, 2.34 percent and 2.86 percent, respectively.


Tags: Met Coke Iron Ore Scrap Coking Coal Raw Mat China Far East 

