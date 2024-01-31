CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 18.75 percent in 2023

Wednesday, 31 January 2024 11:32:55 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2023, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke and ferrous scrap decreased by 18.75 percent, 21.57 percent and 14.11 percent year on year, though the weighted-average purchase costs of domestic production iron ore fines and import iron ore fines rose by 4.37 percent and 5.34 percent, respectively, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In December alone, the weighted-average purchase costs of coking coal, metallurgical coke, Chinese domestic production iron ore fines (dry basis), import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap rose by 4.54 percent, 6.14 percent, 4.23 percent, 11.24 percent and 1.96 percent month on month, respectively.